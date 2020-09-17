Cornerstone Building Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 770 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 913% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

CNR opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

