Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$21,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,373.88.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

