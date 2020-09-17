Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.64 and a 200 day moving average of $297.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.