Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,016,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.31.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

