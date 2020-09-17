Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $2.35 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

