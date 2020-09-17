Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $2.35 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

