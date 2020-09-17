Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.71.
Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts predict that Continental will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.