Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Trading Up 8.5%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 120,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 23,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

