ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading 8.5% Higher

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86. 723,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 619,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
