ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading 8.5% Higher

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86. 723,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 619,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 189.07% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.