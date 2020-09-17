Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Comstock Metals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.