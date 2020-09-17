Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

