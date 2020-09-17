Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTSH opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.81.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
