COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

