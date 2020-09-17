Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,884,812.30.

On Monday, August 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20.

On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,095,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $2,120,544.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,101,260.26.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 182.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

