Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $460.00

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 457 ($5.97), with a volume of 172328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).
A number of equities analysts have commented on CLG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 838.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.65 million and a PE ratio of 28.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.14.
Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.
