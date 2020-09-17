Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $460.00

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 457 ($5.97), with a volume of 172328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 838.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.65 million and a PE ratio of 28.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.