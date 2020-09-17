Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after buying an additional 2,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $19,225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $10,810,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,752,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 331,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

