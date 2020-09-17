Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $64,670.34

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $64,670.34 and $29.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00469639 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010669 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005149 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001606 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,733,809 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

