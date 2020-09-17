Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wendys in the first quarter worth $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,952,000 after purchasing an additional 526,968 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Wendys stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

