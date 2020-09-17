Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

