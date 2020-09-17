Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 519 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $103.49 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

