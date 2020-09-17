Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $317,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Huntsman by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

