Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $316,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -232.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $127.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

