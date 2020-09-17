Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXO opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXO shares. lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

