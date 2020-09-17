Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,248,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,081,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,723.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 276,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

