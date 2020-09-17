Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $308,000 Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,618 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AES were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after buying an additional 661,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AES by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after buying an additional 1,009,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.