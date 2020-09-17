Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 222,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 151,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 123,863 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $587.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

OFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.