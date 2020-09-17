Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 6,271 PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $73,179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.