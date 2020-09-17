Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $43,000.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

