Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,777,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

