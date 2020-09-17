CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.59

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHORUS LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

