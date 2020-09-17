China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSUAY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

