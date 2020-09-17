China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.
About China Resources Gas Group
