China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

