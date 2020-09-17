China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.13. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 15,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

