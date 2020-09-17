Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 4913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.45.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.