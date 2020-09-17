Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Chemours worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

