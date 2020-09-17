Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:INBX)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INBX opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 180,219 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,409,743.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

