Charles Sang Sells 25,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Charles Sang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.