Charles Edward Shafer II Sells 1,650 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NiSource stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1,418.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1,447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.