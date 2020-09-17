Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) Insider Niall Cairns Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Chant West Company Profile

Chant West Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. The company offers superannuation research and consultancy services. Its research is integrated into proprietary software tools that help industry professionals to compare products and financial planners to advise their clients on superannuation matters.

