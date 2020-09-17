Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.10

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 1715234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

CIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.25.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$244.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

