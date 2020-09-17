Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 11.2%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) dropped 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 3,349,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,490,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a market cap of $867.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $645,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,047 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

