Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,298,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,363.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

