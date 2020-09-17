CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $6.27 on Thursday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.