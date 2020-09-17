CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.
Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $6.27 on Thursday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd
