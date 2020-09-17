Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Catalent by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 374.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $5,913,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,399 shares of company stock worth $3,174,588. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

