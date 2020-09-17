Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells $1,287,520.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $945.52 million, a P/E ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
