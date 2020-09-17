Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells $1,287,520.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $945.52 million, a P/E ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

