Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen cut Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

CRS opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.37 million, a PE ratio of -2,028,000.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

