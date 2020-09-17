Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) were down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 25,838,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 44,410,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Get Carnival alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carnival by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carnival by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 307,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.