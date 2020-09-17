CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $289,704.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,321,120.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $282,981.42.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $273,736.80.

On Friday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $611,450.58.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,475 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $905,309.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Langley Steinert sold 4 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $109.28.

On Friday, August 21st, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,417,221.90.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $652,859.09.

On Monday, August 17th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $646,376.12.

On Thursday, August 13th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,453,600.90.

On Monday, August 10th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $686,714.60.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

