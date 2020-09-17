Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Cargotec Oyj stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Cargotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Cargotec Oyj Company Profile

Cargotec Oyj engages in the provision of cargo handling solutions and services. Its business areas include Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar business area offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab business area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

