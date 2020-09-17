Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,972 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Brookline Bancorp worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

