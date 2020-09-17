Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,002 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 182,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 31,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $47.39 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.04, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.