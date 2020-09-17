Captrust Financial Advisors Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 472,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

AON stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.82. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

